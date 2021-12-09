Ernie C. “Pete” Cochran, Jr., 74, Skidmore, died Friday, November 19, 2021, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

He was born September 5, 1947, in Waynesville, to Ernie and Marge Isrigg Cochran, Sr.

He was one of the first animal control officers for Nodaway County. He later retired after being a custodian at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mr. Cochran’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Celebration of life services will be held from 1 to 3 pm, Saturday, December 11 at the Calvary Chapel, Maryville. Another celebration will be held at a later date at Bob’s Fishing Lake with the spreading of some ashes.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society in his name.

