Sally Ilene Burgher, 74, Maryville, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Andrew County.

She was born September 12, 1948, in Spokane, WA, to Orville L. and Maxine Morton. She graduated from North Nodaway R-VI High School, Hopkins.

On January 29, 1986, she married Lloyd D. Burgher in Maryville. Over the years the couple lived in St. Joseph, Joplin, Bethany and Maryville.

Mrs. Burgher held several occupations, but particularly enjoyed her time as a veterinary assistant, taking care of animals. She was a self-employed housekeeper.

The family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date. They invite all acquaintances to join as they reflect on her wonderful life.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.