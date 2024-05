Local artist Jeff Foster will be displaying his works of art at the Arts on Broadway, 3550 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City. The meet and greet will be from 3 to 5 pm, Saturday, May 4. His work will be on display through May.

For more information, visit saatchiart.com/account/ profile/2226473 or plattsburgartists.com/copy-of- jeff-foster-1.