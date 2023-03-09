Peggy Ann Newberg Wellington, 81, Ozark, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.

She was born May 9, 1941, in Maryville, to Paul and Evelyn Newberg. She was a graduate of Fillmore High School and a 1962 graduate from Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville.

On November 22, 1961, she married Ronald Wellington. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Wellington had a home daycare in Maryville.

She was a member of the Ozark Christian Church, First Christian Church, Maryville, Young Economists Club, Maryville, and was a sports and band booster parent in Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, March 18 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow at Quitman Cemetery, Quitman. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, March 17 at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the Quitman Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.