Sr. Mary Susan Huppe, 85, Clyde, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Clyde.

She was born October 23, 1937, in Kansas City, to Frank and Juanita Holton Huppe. She attended St. Peters Catholic School, Hogan High School and Ursuline Academy.

Sr. Huppe entered the Benedictine Convent on February 10, 1953. Her first profession of vows was November 9, 1956, and her final profession of vows was February 24, 1962.

Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, March 8 at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

