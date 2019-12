Paws at The Pub is a monthly social event benefitting the New Nodaway Humane Society. The event will be from 5 to 8 pm, Wednesday, December 18 at The Pub, 414 North Main Street, Maryville.

Photos with Santa and his helper elf will be from 6 to 7 pm. All dogs will remain on their leashes during this time.

Dogs must enter on a leash and be rabies vaccinated. Humans must be 21 years of age or older to enter