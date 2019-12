An information meeting will be held from 5 to 6 pm, Wednesday, December 18 for those interested in the Children’s Business Fair at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street. The business fair is open to youth ages eight through high school. Applications are due in mid January, 2020, for the one-day fair to be held from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020.