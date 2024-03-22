Paul Coffman, 83, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

He was born April 13, 1940 to David A. and Vera G. Carlile Coffman in Magnolia, IA.

Paul married Janice Arlene Marks on August 20, 1961.

An esteemed educator, Paul dedicated 33 years to shaping the minds of young individuals in vocational education.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; sons, Todd and Greg (Lori) Coffman; numerous grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Private graveside services and inurnment at Whispering Pines Cremation Garden, St. Joseph Memorial Park.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Camp Farwesta.

