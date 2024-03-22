It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father Adrian “Bud” Budkey Hunt Jr. After a hard fought battle with cancer, he passed away on March 6, 2024 at the ECU Hospital in Greenville, NC at the age of 65.

Adrian was born on December 11, 1958 in Leavenworth, KS to parents Adrian B and Billie L Hunt. Adrian graduated high school in 1977 in Platte City. He attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, and graduated in 1981 with a bachelor of science in education and industrial technology.

Adrian was a hard worker and had many business ventures. He started his career as a landlord in Maryville, and in 1985, he worked as the circulation manager at the Maryville Daily Forum. In 1988, Adrian started teaching in Ravenwood as an industrial arts instructor. In 1989, he worked as a school bus owner/operator at local school districts including: Maryville, Burlington Jct., and Union Star. During this time, he also started a snow removal business. In 1995, he became an owner, operator, driver and CDL instructor in the trucking industry. Adrian remained an over the road truck driver until his cancer diagnosis in 2023. He enjoyed touring the country while driving a truck.

There will be a family ceremony at 10 am, Saturday, March 23 at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston.