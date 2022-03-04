Paul Dean Beason, 82, Pleasant Hill, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Pleasant Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born May 26, 1939, in Burlington Jct., to Howard and Alice Roberta Reed Beason. He was a 1957 graduate of Hopkins High School.

On August 2, 1958, he married Betty Jean Wagner in Maryville.

Mr. Beason was a US Air Force and Missouri National Guard veteran.

He was employed as the district manager for the Moorman Feed Company based out of Quincy, IL. He later became an automobile salesman for Harvey’s Buick and Oldsmobile in Harrisonville, Plank Ford in Belton, and owned and operated Beason Ford in Hopkins. He finished his working career as a crane dispatcher for Belger.

Cremation has been accorded.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, March 2 at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Lay Clergy and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may left at stanleyedenburn.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill.