Billy Lee Pitts, 90, Maryville, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.

Mr. Pitts was born July 8, 1931, in Quitman, to the late Charles E. and Virginia R. Hughbanks Pitts. He attended school in Quitman and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an over-the-road truck driver for most of his life and enjoyed playing bluegrass music.

He married Aletha K. Rogers on July 15, 1955, in Maryville. She preceded him in death on April 30, 2006.

Mr. Pitts has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

There will be no visitation or services held. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

