Donald Dean “Don” Gillenwater, 81, Barnard, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in St. Joseph.

He was born September 3, 1940, in Oregon, to Bud and Agnes Swearingen Gillenwater. He graduated from Oregon High School in 1958.

Mr. Gillenwater moved to Omaha, NE, to work at the Wilson Concrete plant and later became an over-the-road truck driver. Later in life, he returned to Missouri and started bulldozing along with his dad and brother.

He married Joyce Rabe. They later divorced. He met Shirley Black and they spent several years together. She preceded him in death.

Graveside services and burial were Saturday, February 26 at the Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah. No formal visitation is planned but friends may stop by Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, to sign the register book.

