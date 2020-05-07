Patty Lou Jennings, 78, Grant City, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born January 9, 1942, in Nodaway County, to Charles E. and Sara E. Chapman Brant.

On March 14, 1975, she married Max L. Jennings in Stanberry. He preceded her in death July 6, 1990.

Mrs. Jennings’ body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Sunday, May 17 at the Grant City United Methodist Church during their Sunday worship service. Burial will be held at the Jennings Cemetery in Atlanthus Grove.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

