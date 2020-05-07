Eldon Lee Buesing, 82, Maryville, formerly of Burlington Jct. and Page County, IA, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born August 26, 1937, in Page County, to Guenther and Erna Wellhausen Buesing.

In 1957 he married Viola Rope and they later divorced. He married D. Jane Murphy in 1989. She preceded him in death February 25, 2020.

Mr. Buesing’s body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the West Nodaway FFA Chapter, Burlington Jct.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.