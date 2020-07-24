Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces eight individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now eighty-seven confirmed cases for Nodaway County; all eighty-seven cases had a positive test. Thirty-eight of the eighty-seven cases are no longer in isolation. Two of the eighty-seven cases with underlying medical conditions have been hospitalized.

The affected individuals include one female between 10-19 years of age, four females between 20-29 years of age, two males between 10-19 years of age, and one male between 20-29 years of age. Five of the individuals are close contacts to a known positive case. The affected individuals are isolated in private residences. The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.