The rescheduled third annual Children’s Business Fair (CBF) will take place between 9 am to 12:30 pm, Saturday, July 25 at Beal Park in Maryville.

In case of inclement weather, CBF will be held in the gym at the First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins, Maryville. It is hosted by the Maryville Public Library.

The Maryville Chamber of Commerce will begin ribbon cuttings for each of the 21 youth businesses.

The following businesses are operated by 33 young entrepreneurs: Ashton’s Land of Arts by Ashton and Lana Brand; Blushing Cloud, Bernadette Badami; Breakfast Table, Kayla and Taylor Rucker; Bree’s Artistic Designs, Breanna Parman; Clay Creations, Arya Green, Glenna Christensen and Izzy Huerta; Dipping Jars, Wesley Rucker and Waylee Rucker; GB & Co., Gwyn Bilke; Imagine, Andrea Jenkins; K&C Cosmetics, Katherine and Carolyn Pohren; Katie’s Creations, Katelyn Parman; Lemonade Forever, Charlie Dimmitt, Max Schulte, and Karina Wall; Brick House Chocolatiers, Liam and Pippa O’Gwin; Longshot Shells, Titus and Mace McKim; BisonWood, Luke Bilke; Melayna’s Homemade Braceletz, Melayna Gardner; Purrfectly Pampered, Isabel Green; R&C Jewelry, River and Coral Blake; Smile More, Mattie Dimmitt; Sunrise Studio, Vincent Badami; Sunset Creations, Sydney Meeks and Aubrei Gardner; and Xhilerate, Skye Livesay.

Some products being sold by the youngsters include: jewelry, natural beauty products, candy, crafts, original art, photography, candles, slime, cat toys, hair bows, keychains and art made from shotgun shells.

“There are so many unique products that you can’t find anywhere else,” MPL Youth Services Coordinator Elizabeth Argo said about the fair which is free and open to the public. “The challenge for most shoppers is there are so many quality products to buy.”

Planning for the event has included considering precautions for the health of the public and the young entrepreneurs.

“In rescheduling we thought an outside venue would be the best location,” Argo said. “Hand sanitizer and face masks will be available as well as open bathrooms for hand washing. Masks will be encouraged but not required. In sync with the CDC guidelines, we ask that shoppers social distance at six-feet apart as much as possible.“

Judging will take place and awards as well as prizes will be awarded at 12:30 pm. There are three prizes for each of the four age categories.