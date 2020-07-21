Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces three individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 60 confirmed cases for Nodaway County. Thirty-three of the sixty cases are no longer in isolation. Two of the sixty cases with underlying medical conditions have been hospitalized.

The affected individuals include a female between 10-19 years of age, a female between 30-39 years of age, and a male between 40-49 years of age. The male is a household contact to a positive COVID-19 case. The 30-39 year old female is a household contact to a separate positive COVID-19 case. The affected individuals are isolated in separate private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.

The health department urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

If you are sick with a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411. Follow Nodaway County Health Department on Facebook.