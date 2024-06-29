Patricia Ellen O’Riley Briles, 93, Maryville, formerly of Creston, IA, died Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Maryville Living Center.

She was born May 6, 1931, on a farm near Skidmore, to Francis P. O’Riley and Margaret Linville O’Riley. She attended Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, and obtained her teaching certificate. She taught in a one room schoolhouse for one year.

In 1950, she married Lee Bantz. They later divorced. In 1980, she married Harvey Briles. They both preceded her in death.

Mrs. Briles worked at Sears, Nodaway Valley Bank and the Northwest Missouri State library, all in Maryville.

Mrs. Briles’ body has been cremated. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, July 13 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. The parish and family Rosary will be at 4:30 pm, Friday, July 12. The visitation will continue until 7 pm, at St. Gregory’s.

Memorials may be made to Maryville Living Center.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.