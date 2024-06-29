Victoria Gene “Vicky” Ebrecht, 76, Barnard, died Thursday, June 20, 2024, at her home.

She was born June 8, 1948, in Carroll County, IA, to Glenn and Dorothy June Arend Mackrill. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1966.

On June 20, 1966, she married Charles Eugene “Charlie” Ebrecht. She died 58 years-to-the-day later.

Mrs. Ebrecht was a homemaker.

She was of the Lutheran faith.

Mrs. Ebrecht’s body has been cremated. No services are planned.

Memorials may be directed to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.