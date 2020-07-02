The annual Parnell Duck Race and Festival will be underway on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12.

Festivities begin at 7:45 pm, Saturday evening with a family movie at the bandstand in the park. It’s recommended to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. A freewill donation will be gathered with proceeds going to the Northeast Nodaway senior class. Popcorn and drinks are available for purchase.

The fire department beer garden and music will be in the east city park under the shelter from 8 pm to midnight.

Fireworks by Parnell Fire Department will begin at 9:30 pm.

On Sunday, activities start at 9 am with the Free Show and Shine in the east city park until 3 pm. Registration is 9 am to noon. For more information, contact Steve Mullock at 660.582.9374.

Church services start at 10 am at the bandstand in the park with Pastor Travis Dimmitt, Parnell United Methodist Church officiating. Lawn chairs recommended.

The Methodist church BBQ is at the white tent in the park, 11 am to 2 pm. They will be serving grilled pork loin, hamburgers, polish and hot dog sandwiches and plate meals including potato salad, baked beans and drink.

The parade starts at 11:30 am at the Parnell UMC. Registration is from 9:30 to 11 am. For more information, call 660. 937.2658.

Homemade ice cream will be served at the Lions shelter. Proceeds go to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Outlaw Creek Band will perform at the bandstand from noon until 4 pm.

The Mystery Box Auction begins at the bandstand during the band break at 1 pm. Proceeds will go to the Parnell UMC.

The NEN senior class sponsored Duck Race on the Platte River begins at 1:30 pm. Buy a chance at the park on Sunday.

The kids’ pedal pull will be at 2 pm in middle park.

All-day activities include: craft and vendor fair, set up is free of charge; American Legion Auxiliary will sell drinks and raffle tickets; Booths by NEN classes are minute to win it game’ seventh grade; limeades for sale, eighth grade; funnel cakes for sale, sophomore; duck race tickets by the senior class; and 8/1 softball team sign-up by the band.