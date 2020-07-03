Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioner; Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Commissioner Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/25/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: invoice to MTE for COVID supplies; liquor license applications for Title Town Bar & Grill; Good Time Charlies; Shooters; Something Country, LLC; Hy-Vee Food Store and Hy-Vee Gas; requisitions: sheriff to Wilmes Tire for tires.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Snyder and Associates regarding soft match funds; insurance info from HIC Agency, Inc.; Union Township financial statement

Patton shared with the commission that she applied for the Electronic Records Initiative Grant Program and received a $22,500 award.

A Zoom meeting, headed up by Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development and Lily White, Maryville Chamber director, was conducted for a CARES Act Funds review of the small business grant program for Nodaway County. A question and answer session was conducted with the commission with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer in attendance as well. Following the Zoom session, the commission and Jenkins discussed reviewing of applications for both taxing entity applicants and small business applicants

Brandt Shields, representative from Senator Roy Blunt’s office, stopped in to touch base with Nodaway County.

MoDOT Jennifer Sardigal called to discuss Galaxy Road and Route A.

A resident called with Atchison Township concerns on 140th and Hawk Roads.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

The commission met with Jerri Dearmont and Kim Mildward, NW Regional Council of Government, to review how Regional Council can assist the county with this Historic Preservation Grant. Burns made a motion to utilize Regional Council to coordinate the Request for Quote (RFQ) and other documentation. All were in favor. Mildward will put together the RFQ bid for approval and publishing.

Spoke with Reed Bartels, Enel – White Cloud Wind project, regarding an email he had sent with questions. Also had calls from Stan Sportsman, Hughes Township trustee and another resident with concerns on roads within the project.

A call was made to Arnold Plumbing regarding issues with a toilet at the Administration Center.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 7/2/2020.