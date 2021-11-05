Parnell community members gathered October 29 with the fall’s late day sunshine in their eyes to recognize the new scrolling LED sign placed directly under the town’s entrance sign.

The $21,000+ sign’s contributors were the City of Parnell, $10,700+; Gladys Rickard Trust, $6,000 grant which was written by Abby Hawk; GRM Networks, $250 grant; Parnell UMC, $2,000; and $629 from the community free-will donation supper during the 2021 Duck Race. The American Legion Post 528 along with the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church are anticipated donors. The Parnell portion of the sign was erected in 2016 as Dalton Auffert’s Eagle Scout project.