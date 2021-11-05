The 26th Annual Maryville Downtown Trick or Treat on October 28 saw families and merchants brave the steady drizzle of rain and temperatures in the 40s. Over 600 children received treats from the hearty merchants and others who handed out treats. The Maryville Street Department put up the barricades for the street closures. Maryville Public Safety manned several intersections to make sure traffic safely left the area.

Cruella de Vil, Corah Thompson, and her entourage , Brennon Akins and Adriann Chiles, toured the event. They were joined by dalmatians, Toby and Kimber, making the “101 Dalmatians” homage complete.