The annual Parnell Duck Race and Festival will be held Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 with the theme, “Back in the Saddle.”

Saturday activities are: pulled pork sandwiches and nachos at the East Park Shelter, proceeds will go to the Parnell city sign renovation, 6 to 8 pm; Senior sponsored cornhole tournament; Kids pedal pull in the middle park, 7:30 pm; Family movie in the park at bandstand, bring lawn chairs and blankets, freewill donation, drinks and popcorn available to purchase, proceeds go to NEN senior class, 8:30 pm; Fireworks presented by Parnell Volunteer Fire Department, after movie; fire department beer garden and music in the East City Park shelter, served by Tuck Point Bar and Grill, Ravenwood, 8 pm to midnight.

Sunday activities are: Free show and shine in the east park, registration, 9 am to noon, awards at 3 pm, prizes and dash plaques awarded, 50/50 drawing, for information, contact Steve Mullock, 660-582-9374; church service/sing along by Gene Hinrichsen, Parnell United Methodist Church at bandstand, bring a lawn chair, 10:45 am; UMC barbecue served at white tent in park, 11:30 am to 2:30 pm; “Back in the Saddle” parade, Grand Marshals Bob and Anna Parker, registration by NEN 4-H Club at UMC from 9:30 to 11 am, starts at 11:30 am; homemade ice cream at the Lions Shelter, proceeds go to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, noon until it’s gone; Outlaw Creek Band and mystery box auction during band breaks at the bandstand, noon to 4 pm; Duck Race on Platte River, sponsored by NEN senior class, 1:30 pm; bathtub races on Main Street, 3 pm.

All day activities on Sunday include craft and vendor fair, set up free of charge; NEN class booths; and FFA 50/50 raffle.

It is recommended to bring lawn chairs. The festival will be held rain or shine.