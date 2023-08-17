The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will present many community awards to an impressive slate of local honorees at its upcoming annual banquet. Nominations for these awards were solicited from the community and Chamber membership.

The Chamber congratulates all those being recognized and is grateful for their contributions to the community.

Tri State Auto Group, Todd Hill as president, is the 2023 Chamber Business of the Year. Selected from the past year’s Ambassador Business of the Month recipients, Tri State is a generous supporter of all things Maryville, building professional relationships and fostering economic growth. The company provides superior customer service and quality products.

Hype Nutrition, owned and operated by Jake and Reba Dyche, is the Chamber New Business of the Year. This award is presented to a member business which has opened its doors since January 2021 and demonstrated business growth and performance, while utilizing unique and innovative approaches. Hype Nutrition has done all these and is a great addition to our local business community.

Krista Shelton is the recipient of this year’s Fred Von Behren Good Citizen Award. This award recognizes an individual who, like Von Behren, sets a high bar in service to the community through personal volunteerism, leadership in civic organizations and dedication to the improvement of the greater Maryville community. Shelton is giving of her time, supporting a multitude of charitable causes.

The Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association is the Community Service Award Winner for 2023. This award is presented to a service organization which sponsored a community service project or program, providing immediate relief or having a long-lasting impact for those needing assistance in the greater Maryville community. The cattlemen are active in the greater community in many ways, including beef donation to local schools and events.

Lisa Macali is named the Chamber President’s Spearhead Award winner due to her longtime support of the Chamber, participation in and assistance with its activities, and example of excellence in the business community. Macali also serves the community through her position with Nodaway County Economic Development.

The 5 Under 35 Award is presented to five Nodaway County residents under the age of 35 who are making an impact on the greater Maryville community with notable achievements in education, business, and/or community service. The 2023 recipients are Candace Boeh, Alexis Boeh, both of Maryville R-II Schools; Jordyn Greenhaw, Mozingo Lake Recreational Park; Meghann Kosman, North Star Advocacy Center; and Brittany Roberts, Maryville Heritage House.

Twelve individuals have completed the seven month Leadership Maryville program. Program graduates include Annie Arvidson, Maryville Public Library; Stian Bjotveit, Maryville Public Library; Amanda Brown, Mozingo Conference Center; Bailey Christensen, Mosaic; Jim Dropinski, Kawasaki; Bailey Ferguson, Maryville Parks & Recreation and Bearcat Boogie; Dr. Logan Lightfoot, Maryville R-II Schools; Lauren Adams, Annie Punt and Grace Stephens, all Northwest Missouri State; Tanner Walter, Ag Power, and Taylor Farris, Bank Midwest.

The annual banquet will be held Thursday, September 14 at Mozingo Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with dinner at 6. Jill Brown will present on being “Better Together” and awards will follow. Tickets are for $30, with the purchase being required no later than August 31 at the Chamber office. Contact director@maryvillechamber.com for tickets or information.