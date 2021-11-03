Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s Office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioner, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/26/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Approved: Inventory transfer/disposal forms; letter of resignation from prosecuting attorney staff member.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Allen Ready Mix for concrete for Bridge #956; circuit court to Advantage Software for annual renewal of software; recorder to Elkins-Swyers for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: small tools insurance information, Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) letter re: SB53.

Fourth Circuit Presiding Judge Roger Prokes stopped in to let the commission know his timetable for retirement.

Throughout the morning, the commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins met with Darrell Johnson, City of Graham; Milton Sovereign, Charlie Smith and Eric Carmichael, City of Pickering; Bryan Sobotka, City of Ravenwood; and Billie Mackey and Sue Schenkel, Nodaway County Historical Museum individually to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds they have each received and the needs their respective entities have and how the county can assist. City of Arkoe rescheduled for Thursday next week. Jenkins discussed other ARPA requests.

Walker reported that the Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes (CAC) COVID-19 funding has been put on hold due to a conflict at the Jefferson City level.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 11/2/2021.