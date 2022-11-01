Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/25/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices to MTE and Snyder & Associates; prosecuting attorney extra hire pay.

Public comment: None.

Requisitions: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: additions and abatements for August and September 2022.

A call was put in to David Earls, MoDOT regarding documents for the Regional Bridge Program as well as to let him know the county would be working with NWMO Regional Council of Governments. A message was left with Amy Dowis at the Regional Council.

The commission presented the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program to Jenni Moore with Lettuce Dream.

Left a message for an Independence Township landowner regarding Road #234.

Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, presented to the commission his plan to hire Tina Deiter as contract labor in his office through the end of the year. Phillips is planning to have Deiter start November 1.

Nick Jameson, Schildberg Construction, stopped in to give an update on CART rock delivery.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Christy Forney, emergency manager, presented quotes on generators. No decision.

A concerned citizen from Grant Township, stopped in with questions on road rock in his township.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #295 in Polk Township and Bridge #910 in White Cloud Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/1/2022.