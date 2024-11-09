Northwest Missouri State University’s Tower Choir and University Chorale will perform their fall concert, featuring contemporary music from around the globe.

The concert begins at 3 pm, Sunday, November 10, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. It is free and open to the public.

The concert marks the first time Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Adam Zrust, who is in his fourth year as conductor of the choirs, has programmed a performance featuring only contemporary pieces. Contemporary is a style of music with modern elements.

“As a conductor, I’m very happy when students leave rehearsal and continue singing the repertoire I’ve selected in the halls,” Zrust said. “This is a sign that I’ve programmed music they like and will pour themselves into.”

Tower Choir, which has accepted an invitation to perform November 21 at the annual Nebraska Music Educators Association In-Service Workshop and Conference, will perform “Trinity Te Deum” by Ēriks Ešenvalds, the Balinese dance “Janger,” “They are Mother” by Jennifer Lucy Cook and “Tchaka” by Sydney Guillaume.

University Chorale will perform “I’ll Be on My Way” by Shawn Kirchner with Northwest Assistant Professor of Music Paul Hindemith, and “Alleluia,” by Paul Basler with Northwest Assistant Professor of Music Dr. William Sutton on euphonium.

The Tower Choir is an audition-based choral ensemble that is consistently invited to state conferences. The ensemble performs concerts for high schools, colleges, universities, churches, institutions and organizations throughout the region.

The University Chorale is open to all students on campus as well as community members. It presents one concert each semester, and its repertoire ranges from classical to gospel, and contemporary to Broadway. There is no audition requirement for membership in the University Chorale.