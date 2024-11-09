Senior Center introduces ‘puzzle crew’

By Mia Nelson, Nodaway County Senior Center administrator

Do you like to do puzzles or just enjoy socializing with others? At any given time of the day, you will find 1 or 2 people or a whole group of people working on a puzzle or multiple puzzles here at the Senior Center.

There is no way to know the exact number of puzzles that have been completed here at the Senior Center, well into the hundreds. They have a whole system in place of how they decide what puzzle to do, then comes the sorting of the pieces. This too, is a whole process that is meticulously done. It is quite fascinating to watch. Then the puzzle, or puzzles are there for anyone to work on. Some people will glance at it and maybe sit for a few minutes, while others will spend hours working on the puzzle. Even if you think that puzzles are not your thing, once you watch them navigate the puzzle, it might inspire you to try doing one. I have even taken a couple home and done them after watching how fun the patrons here make it look.

Once a puzzle is completed, it is moved to another table for everyone to admire. Some of the puzzles that have been completed are glued together and someone will take it home and frame it and make it into a piece of art. We have also had people bring in specific puzzles to have the “Puzzle Crew” put together so it can be framed.

Even though they are working on puzzles, it is much more than that. I know there have been long friendships made, and they all check in with each other. And, oh the stories you will hear and might even learn a thing or two along the way. It truly is a joy to watch.

They do quite a range of puzzles, usually 500+ pieces and they have even attempted some 3D puzzles. All our puzzles are donated and once the “Puzzle Crew” has completed a puzzle, if no one claims it, then it is taken apart and we have a fellow patron who will box them up and take them to the VA for them to enjoy. If you would like to donate a puzzle or take one home to try and do, we are always open to that. Just drop them off or pick them up here at the Senior Center at 1210 E. 1st Street.

All are welcome to come in and just enjoy the socialization and work on puzzles or whatever else is going on here. And while you are here, you might as well enjoy a good, hot meal. Our prices are 60+, $7; under 60, $9. Hope to see you here soon!