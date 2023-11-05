This year’s Annual Nodaway County Veterans Day Observance will be at 11 am, Saturday, November 11 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is coordinated by the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100. The welcome and introduction of dignitaries will be by David Dredge, Post 100 commander. The Posting of the Colors will be under the direction of Honor Guard Commander Amos Clampit.

The memorial wreaths will be placed by Georgia Sheridan and Esther Coffelt, auxiliary members. Dredge will lead the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the National Anthem sung by Monica Conover, accompanied by Anita Dew. The invocation will be given by Tim Conover.

Dredge will then introduce the guest speaker, First Sergeant Rod McKinney, US Army National Guard retired. Following McKinney’s remarks, AL Post 100 Finance Officer Joyce Stark will give POW/MIA remembrance. A musical salute to the branches of service will be performed by Monica Conover and accompanied by Dew.

Roll Call of Nodaway County Veterans who have died since November 11, 2021, will be recited by Post 100 members Bob Bohlken and Larry Auffert.

The benediction will be given by Tim Conover, then the retirement of the Colors.

After the retirement of the Colors, everyone is urged to exit for the 21-gun salute conducted by the firing squad led by Clampit, followed by the playing of “Taps.”

Following the program will be a free ham and bean lunch.

McKinney service time

McKinney joined the Army National Guard in 1985 as an artilleryman at the age of 17 while attending South Nodaway High School.

He remained a traditional guardsman while attending Northwest Missouri State University. He transferred to active duty with the National Guard in 1990. He served as the readiness NCO in the Maryville unit.

In 2002, McKinney switched job fields and became the recruiting NCO for Northwest Missouri and was named rookie recruiter. In 2003, he earned the position of top recruiter in the state. In 2005, he was promoted to master sergeant and became the recruiting supervisor. He was recognized for being the top recruiting and retention for a seven state region.

In 2011, he was promoted to first sergeant and assigned as the senior enlisted recruiting and retention supervisor over the western half of Missouri. In 2013, McKinney retired. He received three meritorious service medals, three Army commendation medals and two Army achievement medals.

He and his wife, Lori, live in Maryville. He works as a property manager, cattle farmer and the youth pastor at Calvary Chapel.

Hopkins AL

The Hopkins American Legion members, their wives and auxiliary members are invited to a supper at 6:30 pm, Saturday, November 11 at the Pettlon farm. Interested veterans are welcome. For more information, call Commander Kenny Pettlon at 816.351.7776.

Tri-C Memorial AL

Tri-C Memorial American Legion Post 464 will present the Fallen Soldier at Oak Pointe, Maryville, at 10 am, Thursday, November 9 and at Pineview Manor, Stanberry, at 2:30 pm, Friday, November 10.

Nodaway County Schools

Northeast Nodaway will have the Parnell American Legion and the Tri-C Memorial American Legion to the annual Veterans Day program at 10 am, Friday, November 10.

South Nodaway’s Veterans Day observances will start with breakfast from 6:30 to 8 am and the assembly at 8:15 am, Friday, November 10. Veterans are invited to attend.

Nodaway-Holt will hold the Veterans Day Assembly from 10:30 to 11:20 am, Friday, November 10 at the high school gym in Graham. The elementary school will also attend. There will be a speaker, color guard and a trumpet trio to play Taps. The junior class will feed any veterans after the assembly.

Maryville High School will hold a short outdoor assembly at 8 am, Friday, November 10 in the parking lot or stadium. If the weather is not cooperative, the assembly will be inside in the main gym.

Maryville Middle School will hold its Veterans Day assemble at 9:45 am, Friday, November 10. There will be music, Scouts and a speaker. Veteran family members are invited.

Eugene Field Elementary’s annual Veterans Day assembly is at 2 pm, Friday, November 10. Veterans are invited and will be recognized. Nate Little is the guest speaker. Refreshments will be served after.

North Nodaway will celebrate Veterans Day at 9:30 am, Friday, November 10. There will be multiple student presentations and Veteran Connie Anderson will share some of her experiences in the Army. Veterans are invited.

Jefferson National Honor Society will host veterans for lunch at noon and then an assembly at 12:45 pm, Thursday, November 16.

Community

The Nodaway Chorale singers will be singing from 11:30 am to noon, Friday, November 10 at the Nodaway County Senior Center luncheon, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. In addition to the National Anthem, the Chorale will provide a short program of patriotic songs.

A beef and noodle dinner will be served for Veterans Day from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, November 10 at the American Legion Building in Burlington Jct. Veterans and spouses eat free. Menu is beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade rolls, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 for adults, children five and under are free. Sponsored by the BJ AL Auxiliary.

City of Elmo Veterans Day soup supper is from 5 to 8 pm, Saturday, November 11 at the Elmo City Building, 201 Main Street, Elmo. It is freewill donation, hunters welcome, carryout available. The menu is chili, cheesy potato soup, vegetable soup, cornbread, vegetables and desserts.

Nodaway-Holt Elementary SKIP is holding a chili supper and bingo fundraiser from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, November 11 at the Graham Community Building. Veterans and hunters in camo gear will receive one free bingo card. Chili is $8 for adults; $5 for children; bingo cards are $1 each. First bingo game starts at 5:30 pm.