During its regular session March 21, Northwest Missouri State University’s Regents approved rates for the institution’s 2024-25 academic year, including tuition and fees, room and board rates, and supplemental fees.

The Regents approved a 4.2 percent rate increase by a vote of 6-1, with Regent Jason Klindt voting no. Based on 30 credit hours, in-state undergraduate students attending Northwest next fall will see an estimated average net tuition price of $210.15, while out-of-state undergraduate students will see an estimated average net tuition price of $420.29.

Additionally, room rates will increase between $260 and $320 annually, depending on the residence hall a student selects. Meal plan rates will cost between $140 and $182, depending on the residential meal plan selected.

Tuition rates for graduate-level programs vary, based on program and delivery methods.

Presenting the proposed rates to Regents, Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick noted Northwest’s net price ranks below the state average of top competitors in Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. Further, 96 percent of first-time, full-time students attending Northwest and 82 percent of undergraduate students receive scholarships or grants that help lower their tuition costs.

In addition to costs for tuition, room and board, the Regents approved increasing designated fees by a total of $5.30 per credit hour. That increase will support incremental operational and inflationary costs for programs, including Safe Ride Home, student activities and campus recreation as well as the Campus Master Plan, which addresses aging infrastructure and deferred maintenance.

Northwest’s technology fee will increase by $1, and the textbook fee will increase by 50¢ per credit hour. Combined, the university’s innovative textbook and laptop rental programs save students an average of $6,800 during four years at Northwest.

Curriculum proposals

The Regents approved the creation of a bachelor of science degree in public health online and in person on its Maryville campus and a 12-hour graduate certificate in data analytics to be offered online next fall.

Martindale Hall renovations, beautification project

Regents approved the next phase of Northwest’s renovation at Martindale Hall to address space needs and centralize operations for allied health sciences programs. The university, which completed a renovation of the facility’s third floor last year, is now ready to embark on renovations and expansion of the building’s first and second floors.

Regents authorized Northwest President Dr. Lance Tatum and Carrick to execute a contract with a selected bidder that aligns with the total project cost of $17.5 million. The third-floor renovation totaled about $1.2 million, Carrick explained, and the first and second-floor renovations are projected to cost $14.3 in addition to other project costs, such as furniture and equipment, totaling about $2 million.

The Missouri General Assembly has approved $8.5 million toward the $17.5 million total project cost with the requirement that Northwest raise the remaining project funds by December 2024. When complete, the renovated space will house the university’s foods and nutrition lab, a well-being lab and a sports science lab as well as classrooms, collaboration spaces and lounge spaces. The building serves as the primary office location for the School of Health Science and Wellness and includes four classrooms and other learning activity spaces.

In laying groundwork for a separate project near Martindale Hall, the Regents approved of the university’s desire to seek funding support to enhance a crosswalk by applying for a grant through the MoDOT Transportation Alternatives Program. The grant will pay for 80 percent or up to $600,000 of the total project cost; Northwest will fund the remaining 20 percent or up to $150,000 from its annual campus master plan funds to meet the total project cost of $750,000. The proposed project includes a new crosswalk and plaza redevelopment extending from the Fourth Street entrance of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts building to the Joyce and Harvey White International Plaza with street lighting and a new sidewalk connecting Munn Avenue to Ray Avenue on the south side of the street.

Tatum recaps first year as president

During his report to the Regents, Tatum reflected on his first year at the university, noting that he attended his first meeting with Regents last March in conjunction with his introduction as the institution’s next leader.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for the opportunity that’s been given to us, and we are still very humbled about this – the chance to be the president at Northwest,” Tatum said on behalf of his family. “I also want to say thank you to everyone who has made the transition so smooth for us. It has been remarkably easy to transition into this community and into this university.”

Tatum voiced pride for the university’s accomplishments during the past year and the foundation being laid for the institution’s future success. He paid tribute to Dr. Clarence Green, who served Northwest during the 2022-23 academic year as its interim president and recently announced his retirement from the university after 28 years of employment. Green, although he was not in attendance during the meeting, received a standing ovation from Regents and meeting attendees at the conclusion of Tatum’s remarks.

Prior to Tatum, reports were given by leaders of the student senate, staff council, faculty senate, Northwest Foundation and the president who also noted the Missouri Western Court of Appeals will convene on campus April 9. Also early in the open session, recognitions were made including Mary Collins; Dr. Egon Heidendal and Dr. Tim Wall honored Dr. Mike McBride for his efforts.

Regents went into closed session for the topics of litigation and personnel.