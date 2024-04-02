Filing for the open county positions closed March 26 with the slate of candidates all coming from the Republican Party with the exception of the incumbent Assessor Rex Wallace.

Other positions which will have these people vie for them are: Nodaway County North Commissioner, Chris Burns; South Commissioner, Jason Weir, Scott Walk; Sheriff, Austin Hann, Darren White and Adam James; Public Administrator, Lori Burns; Collector Treasurer, Amber Newham, Sally Duff and Sonja Stiens; Coroner, David Merrill, Jeff Hall and Surveyor, Adam Teale.