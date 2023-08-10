The Nodaway County Health Center has released a full list of mental health resources for residents.

Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice has been a leader with the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board, which was created in order to bridge the gap of mental health resources and services in Northwest Missouri. They have worked closely with local medical providers in the area in order to accomplish this goal.

Suzanne Von Behren RN, BSN, of the Nodaway County Health Department, has helped in putting together a list for residents to use for free.

“Ms. Suzanne Von Behren is a guardian angel for her exemplary work putting this information together and also making it accessible to everyone for free through the internet. We will continue to collaborate out collective talents and abilities, along with a can do attitude, to help our community obtain and maintain comprehensive mental health services,” Rice said.

Mosaic has five offices offering services on the list, and there are a total of 35 on the list. The information can be accessed at nodawaypublichealth.org.