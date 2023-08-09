The next steps for the Mullin Creek Solar Project in Nodaway County, forecasted to be the largest solar farm in Missouri, will be reviewed by Adam Stratton, director of solar energy development, North America and Gerardo “Jerry” Santos, community relations and communications manager, from Acciona during an open house from 5 to 8 pm, Thursday, August 10 at William Coy’s at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

The duo will be available to answer questions and walk attendees through display boards with information about the solar company, Acciona and the next steps. Now is the time to meet more community members and introduce ourselves. Stratton and Santos will share the Acciona story, explain why Northwest Missouri is considered a prime solar region, and the steps it takes for a typical solar farm like Mullin Creek to produce power.

This is an informal gathering designed to promote small group discussions. Attendees will be able to sign up for a monthly newsletter. Attendees may enjoy hors d’oeuvres from the William Coy’s farm to table restaurant.