Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners; and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/18/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Approved: US Bank Authorization of Automatic Payment for Commercial Loans; invoice for Snyder & Associates; invoice to Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Fastenal for office supplies; assessor to United States Postal Service for postage; road and bridge to Allen Ready Mix for concrete on Bridge #514; to The Railroad Yard for tank car, sole provider.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Eggleston report, USDA flyer on broadband, legal communication from Husch Blackwell, vehicle sales tax / motor fuel tax report.

Patton submitted the November expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Ken Garner stopped in to talk with the commission regarding his purchase of the Maryville Forum.

A call was made to Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor, regarding a call received regarding Road #379.

The crew is wrapping up Bridge #514 and will be moving on to tube projects.

A call was put in to MEI Elevator Services regarding the Administration Center elevator inspection. Thomas Shifflett of TLC Lawn Care, Inc. stopped in to discuss fall cleanup of the lawns. The Commission approved the cleanup. Shifflett also stated he would honor the current lawn care pricing for FY2022. The commission will not bid out the lawn care for FY2022. A call was put in to Geist Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. to approve work on two heat pumps. A call was put in to NW Audio Visual to remove and store audio/visual equipment.

Patton presented budget amendment information for FY2021 to the commission. Changes to general revenue for the carry over of CARES Act Funds, and the addition of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, treatment court, civil fee, juvenile justice preservation and Crimes Against Children/sexual abuse (CAC) funds. Walk made a motion to accept the amended budget as presented. The motion passed.

Marilyn Jenkins discussed the Crimes Against Children/Sexual Abuse (CAC) grant. The original budget submitted was based on existing costs, however insurance will be higher. Jenkins asked how to cover the additional insurance cost to the director. The commission agreed that the county would cover the cost for the remainder of the year of the grant. Jenkins will work with Jackie Cochenour, director of CAC to request a change to the original budget for unemployment line items to move that expense to LAGERS.

Budget requests via mail from NW Missouri Regional Council of Governments and the Missouri State Public Defender’s office.

Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) director and Amy Gessert, Maryville Chamber of Commerce director, discussed the needs of the large businesses, 100 or more, in Nodaway County if Biden’s executive order is passed and how the county can feasibly assist. No official request was made, but McKim and Gessert asked the commission to keep these businesses in mind.

Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting Company, met with the commission to discuss some changes to be made to the remodel project for the basement conference room. The other two projects originally bid have been put on hold for now. A call was put in to Jackie Cochenour, CAC director, to discuss the changes. The project for the basement remodel was awarded to Smith Contracting.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock met with the commission to review requests submitted for FY2022 for the sheriff, jail, police officer training, concealed weapon, civil fee, deputy supplemental salary, inmate security and commissary commissions funds.

The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton, discussed the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for FY2022.

A call was put in to Porter Trash Service to check on pricing for FY2022. Porter’s will get back with the commission.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 12/2/2021. The motion passed.