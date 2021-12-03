Sean Wiedmaier, president of the Maryville R-II School Board, announces that the 2022/23 superintendent vacancy has been filled by Dr. Logan Lightfoot. Dr. Lightfoot is currently the Superintendent for Anselmo-Merna Public School District in Merna, Nebraska.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Lightfoot has accepted this position. His vision and dedication to students, staff and the community will ensure that Maryville R-II School District continues to be one of the best school districts in Missouri,” said Mr. Wiedmaier.

Dr. Lightfoot will start his new position effective July 1, 2022.