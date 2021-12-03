The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 760, Maryville, continued its Thanksgiving tradition of feeding the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat football team November 24. Because the team was in the second round of the playoffs, the players were unable to go home for Thanksgiving. The menu included two and a half turkeys, 36 pounds of ham, 50 pounds of potatoes, two gallons of gravy, five gallons each of corn and green beans, dressing, 12 pounds of mac and cheese, rolls and desserts.