Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/22/22. The motion passed

Approved: Inventory transfer/disposal forms; invoice to John Sportsman for backflow inspection.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Omigo Software for software maintenance; to ICS Jail Supplies for supplies; to Kelly Tire & Exhaust, Inc. for tires for Units 707 and 708.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Northwest Newsflash newsletter; Blue Cross Blue Shield prescription drug list effective January 1, 2023; FY2023 Missouri State Public Defender request.

A call was put in to Geist Heating regarding two HVAC units that are not working correctly. Elevator inspections were conducted on the elevators at both the Administration Center and the Courthouse. A call was put in to the Department of Public Safety- Department of Fire Safety requesting information about elevator inspections. Left a message at IHP Industrial regarding an invoice on boiler start-up.

Discussed the procedure and documentation needed to abandon a portion of a road in Polk Township. A letter was drafted to send out certified letters to the landowners whose property touches the portion of the road that will be abandoned. A public hearing date has been set for at 9 am,December 13, 2022 in the office of the county commission. The abandonment is of the East 152 feet of County Road 1051, also known as Vance Drive in Section 24, Township 64 North, Range 35 West in Nodaway County.

A resident stopped in to compliment the township on work done on his road.

Discussed the possibility of a portion of a road being abandoned in Independence Township.

Presentation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Maryville Optimist Club, represented by Rick and Sheila Smail and to the New Nodaway Humane Society, represented by Ray Courter, Crystal Ware, Wes Rockwood, Wendy Combs, Kayce Fish and Aurora Blake. Also present: Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. Returned a call to Chad Higdon, director at Second Harvest Food Pantry, to discuss a donated amount to Second Harvest. The commission agreed to give $15,000.

A Nodaway Township individual stopped in to discuss septic tank rules. He was referred to the Department of Natural Resources.

Reviewed the final signed resolution and unanimous consent by the Tiffany Care Center Board of Directors to assign the Nodaway Nursing Home lease.

Northwest Child Advocacy Center Director Jackie Cochenour and Sheriff Randy Strong met with the commission to review the wrap up of the one-year department of public safety grant that ends on November 30, 2022. Cochenour reviewed where she is at in the final submission process for funds that will come back to Nodaway County as this was a pass-through grant. The binder will be turned in to Jenkins initially to put receipt documentation together with claim paperwork and then turned over to the county clerk to store. Unused local funds donated to the advocacy center were returned or checks submitted to new recipients per the request of the donating group. A news release is being drafted to be sent to the local media. Also present: Jenkins.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, looked at a road issue on Road #750 in White Cloud Township and tube replacements on Road #430 and #652 both in Jackson Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 12/1/2022.