Momoko Usami Cotter, Barnard, has produced a solo art show, Lachrymalia, at the Habitat Contemporary Gallery, 2012 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City which will be on display until Friday, December 16.

She will be presenting an artist talk at 5 pm, along with art residency musicians playing music inspired by her work at 7 pm for the closing reception on Friday, December 16.

The gallery hours are 11 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Saturday. The gallery can be contacted at habitatartkc@gmail.com for general inquiries.

Cotter’s show is in the Leedy-Voulkos Art Center.