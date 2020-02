On Saturday, February 22, during the Diversity Leadership Conference Dr. Elyssa Ford and students will share a presentation about women’s suffrage in America.

The conference, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, at the Student Union third floor, is free for Northwest students to attend and registration for Northwest employees and community members is $20. Registration may be completed at nwmissouri.edu/diversity/rsvp/dlc.htm.