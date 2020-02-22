The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Children’s Business Fair, business plan review with local entrepreneurs, Saturday, February 22.

• Adult Computer Assistance, by appointment, 4 to 6 pm, Tuesday, February 25 and Thursday, February 27.

• Morning Toddler Storytime, 9:45 am, Thursday, February 27. To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.