The Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat Athletic Training 5K Run/Walk is set for Saturday, September 28 during Family Weekend.

Registration on Saturday will begin at 6:15 am and the race/walk will start at 7 am.

The starting and finish lines are at the Lamkin Activity Center Circle. The 5K Run starts on College Avenue (4th Street) right in front of the International Plaza. Runners will go east and take a left onto University Drive where they will take the sidewalk through campus that runs parallel to University Drive. Next, runners will do the first loop by taking a left at Centennial Drive, right at College Park Drive, right at West 16th Street, right at College Drive and end this loop with a right on Centennial Drive. The second loop will include following Centennial Drive and taking a left on College Park Drive, taking a right in the parking lot south of the high rises, a right between the high rises and softball field, a right onto Northwest Drive and finishing the loop by taking a right onto College Park Drive. The runners will stay on College Park Drive until taking a left at College Avenue (4th Street) and finishing the run at Circle Drive in front of Lamkin Activity Center.