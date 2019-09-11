Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences and its Pre-Law Society are sponsoring a Constitution Day program on Monday, September 16 featuring Michael Barrett, the director of the Missouri State Public Defender System.

Through a conversation with Barrett, the program will address the Sixth Amendment and legal representation in Missouri. The event, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6 pm, Monday in the JW Jones Student Union Ballroom.

Constitution Day is observed nationally each year on September 17. The day commemorates the formation and signing of the US Constitution by the delegates to the Constitutional Convention on September 17, 1787.

For more information about Northwest’s Constitution Day Program, contact Daniel Smith, assistant professor of political science, at 660.562.1293 or desmith@nwmissouri.edu.