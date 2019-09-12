Larry Wickersham, Nodaway County Health Department food inspector, saw the following establishments during August.

Chris Cakes/Ally Enterprises, 29242 Jade Road, Maryville, low priority

Routine Inspection August 1

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Reach-in freezer interior soiled with frost, not smooth and easily cleanable.

Gray Oil and Gasoline Co., 22979 US Highway 71, Maryville, medium priority

Routine Inspection August 27

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Men’s restroom missing “all employees must wash hands” signage, corrected on-site; griddle exterior adjacent to stove soiled with food debris.

Tuck Point Bar & Grill, LLC, 101 South Main, Ravenwood, medium priority

Routine Inspection August 28

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Kitchen food covering mat, not smooth and easily cleanable, box of to-go drink lids stored on floor in dry strorage area, both corrected on-site; wet nested drinking cups stored above soda fountain, frost buildup on interior of reach-in freezer, unfinished wood observed in dry storage room adjacent to ice machine.

Taco Bell, 1117 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine Inspection August 29

Priority Violation: Scissors used for opening bagged food soiled with food debris, employee observed not changing gloves between tasks, both corrected on-site.

Core Violation: Uncovered employee drink observed in kitchen, corrected on-site; soda cabinet located at the drive-thru window cabinet exterior soiled with syrup and debris adjacent to dispensing nozzles, soda cabinet located in customer lobby cabinet exterior soiled with syrup and debris adjacent to dispensing nozzles, food debris observed below cabinet mounted equipment, food debris observed in bottom of prep table cabinet, lid and straw dispensing bins in customer lobby soiled with food debris, packing debris observed on the floor of walk-in cooler, customer tables soiled with spilled and loose food, children’s high chairs located in customer lobby soiled with food debris.

Title Town Bar & Grill, 130 North Depot Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine Inspection August 29

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: observed dirty ventilation grate located on closet door, corrected on-site; under counter reach-in freezer with torn door seals.

Highway 136 Roadhouse, 602 West Main, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Routine Inspection August 30

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: None.

West Nodaway R-I School, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Routine Inspection August 30

Priority Violation: Cucumber salad in reach-in cooler stored without date mark, potato salad cold and sliced tomatoes cold held above 41 degrees on salad bar, cold holding potentially hazardous foods above 41 degrees on salad bar are repeat violations.

Core Violation: None.

Trexmart #8, 10043 US Highway 71, Clearmont, low priority

Routine Inspection August 30

Priority Violation: Cleaning chemicals stored above single service drinking cups, three-bay sink faucet with attached hose below flood level of sink, air gap required for backflow prevention, unlabeled chemical spray bottle observed above three-bay sink.

Core Violation: Kitchen handsink unaccessible full of damaged soda cans, corrected on site; hallway adjacent to restroom lower wall missing trim not easily smooth and cleanable, ceiling above ice machine sheetrock in disrepair, cracked and broken floor tiles adjacent to reach-in coolers, uncovered wastebasket in ladies restroom, wiping cloth not stored in sanitizer, three-bay sink with leaking plumbing below third bay or sanitizer basin, handsink adjacent to three-bay sink missing hand drying provision, open lids on dumpster.