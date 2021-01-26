Due to weather conditions and for the safety of students and employees, the Northwest campus in Maryville will open at 11 a.m. today.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Carl and Hughes Fieldhouse will continue as scheduled.

On-ground classes will begin at 11 a.m. For classes beginning prior to that time, Northwest students should check their University email accounts and Canvas for communication about coursework and other assignments.

Employees should communicate with supervisors about their ability to travel safely to work on campus. Employees may work remotely after 11 a.m. with their supervisor’s approval.

Bearcat Commons in the J.W. Jones Student Union and other dining venues will open. Check Campus Dining social media at Twitter and Facebook for locations and hours.

Northwest urges students and employees to monitor weather conditions to maintain safety. Be aware of your surroundings and take precautions.

The Northwest community and area residents may monitor current weather conditions and campus operations by following official Northwest social media accounts, visiting the University Police Department’s website or by tuning into KXCV-KRNW 90.5 FM or 88.9 FM.