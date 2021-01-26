The Clearmont City Council gathered January 19 with a light agenda of action items.

The council approved a one-time water bill reprieve with the local housing unit for $864.40 from a water leak that spanned over eight months.

City Clerk Linda Babcock reported an email was received from Debbie Engle, a resident, whose property is adjacent to the newly cleared open alley inquiring about the moving of the light poles. The council decided it would be cost prohibitive for the city to undertake.

Water sewer report was received from Jonathan Eckstein, Peoples Service representative, that noted receiving a clean report for the sewer samples, monthly maintenance on the lagoon lift station, the developing of a standard operations procedure for the irrigation system as well as a nighttime irrigation plan to submit to Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The town used 222,500 gallons of water, which is less than the previous month.

Street maintenance noted the streets have been bladed for snow two times.

Councilwoman Peggy Younger reported she had purchased Christmas light merchandise at a post holiday discount to make the improvements for 2021 year.