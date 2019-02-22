The Northwest Missouri State University Alumni Association is seeking nominations for individuals to be honored at its annual awards program next fall. Nominations are due Friday, March 1.

The awards are annually presented to alumni, faculty and friends of the University who have demonstrated professional achievement or extraordinary dedication to Northwest.

“Every year we come together to pay tribute to some amazing individuals who are extraordinary examples of what it means to be a Bearcat,” Bob Machovsky, Northwest’s director of alumni relations and annual giving, said. “The Alumni Awards Banquet is the Northwest Alumni Association’s annual showcase of these outstanding individuals who continue to lift the reputation of Northwest Missouri State University to new heights.”

Nomination forms and a listing of past recipients are available atwww.nwmissouri.edu/alumni/events/awards/nominations.htm.

Nominees are being sought for the following categories:

Distinguished Alumni Award: Recognizes Northwest alumni for their exceptional professional and personal achievement and extraordinary distinction in their chosen field.

Distinguished Faculty Emeritus Award: Recognizes a former faculty member for his or her outstanding teaching, service or research contributions at Northwest.

Distinguished Faculty Award: Recognizes a present faculty member for his or her outstanding teaching, service or research contributions at Northwest.

Honorary Alumni Award: Honors Northwest friends who have served, promoted and loved the University in the tradition of a loyal graduate.

Turret Service Award: Acknowledges a graduate, former student, current or retired staff member for his or her significant contributions of time and talents on behalf of the University and the Northwest Alumni Association.

Young Alumni Award: Honors a graduate age 40 or younger for his or her exceptional achievements in career, public service or volunteerism that bring honor to the University.

Public Service Award: Recognizes an outstanding service-minded individual who has devoted his or her time and energy for the betterment of northwest Missouri and higher education.

The Northwest Alumni Association solicits nominations for the awards from all members of the University community, and a committee of elected members of the Alumni Board of Directors reviews the nominations and selects the top three candidates through a blind selection process. The top three candidates are presented to the full Alumni Board of Directors for review and selection.

Last year’s recipients were Dr. Matt Becker (Distinguished Alumni Award), Kelly Archer Quinlin (Young Alumni Award), Dr. Bayo Joachim (Distinguished Faculty Award), Dr. Joyce Wake Piveral (Distinguished Faculty Emeritus Award), John Moore (Turret Service Award), Dale Wion (Honorary Alumni Award) and Ryan Heiland (Public Service Award).

The 2019 Alumni Awards Banquet will be Friday, September 27 in conjunction with Family Weekend, in the JW Jones Student Union Ballroom on the Northwest campus. The event begins with a social at 6 pm, dinner at 6:30 pm and the awards presentation at 8 pm.

For more information, contact the Northwest Alumni Association at alumni@nwmissouri.edu or 660.562.1248.