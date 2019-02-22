The musical acts for this year’s Maryville Park and Recreation’s Summer Concert Series have been announced.

MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield made the announcement during the regular board meeting on February 7.

The lineup includes Soca Jukebox on June 1, Lyin’ Eyes on June 8 and Elton Dan on June 15.

In other business, the board approved the January 3 minutes and the financial report.

The board is also accepting applications to fill a position on the board as Amy Skidmore resigned.

Staff reports

Recreation Supervisor Shelly Hersh:

• Attendance for the month of January 2019 was 10,468 compared to 11,756 in 2018.

• Kids Mileage Club has begun.

• The Daddy/Daughter Dance was well attended with 244 girls and 195 couples.

• Rentals are going well, the facility is booked on Saturdays until March and the Health Fair in January went well without any issues.

• Interns Alex Barns and Carina Harding have stepped up and taken on additional duties while waiting to fill full-time staff positions.

• The barcode swiper at Hughes Fieldhouse has been switched out to hopefully get more accurate counts.

Community Center Maintenance Manager Steve Griffith:

• New flooring was installed in the weight room with the help of the parks crew.

• Northwest Audio Visual installed a new projector in the large meeting room along with new wiring and speakers may be added in the future.

• Monthly facility inspections will begin soon and the facility safety inspection from the city is upcoming.

• A third custodian was hired.

Park Supervisor Kavin Dew:

• Weather has prohibited work on Robertson-Crist and the department has also been dealing with lots of snow removal.

• The Christmas decorations have been stored and looking for storage for the M paw and N paw currently located in the pocket park.

Stubblefield:

• There have been over 30 applications for the community center/marketing supervisor and interviews will begin soon.

• Sam Doolin was honored for his 15 years of service with MPR at the Annual Service Awards Luncheon on February 15.

• Maintenance staff attended the MPRA Maintenance Rodeo in Sedalia in January where the staff tied for fourth out of nine with the smallest team.

• Working on gathering sponsorships, updating job descriptions and preparing RFP for the Master Plan.

• The monthly meetings will be moved to the south meeting room downstairs.

• Recreation Coordinator Kristy McClain resigned on February 1.

The board approved to enter closed session.

The next regular meeting will be held on March 7.