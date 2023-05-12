By Morgan Guyer

The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays closed out their regular baseball season at home with a 3-4 loss against Gilman City, in a final tune up before postseason play begins.

The Bluejays were without their ace pitcher Dylan McIntyre, and relied on a few younger pitchers to complete the game. Sophomore Brayden Stevens, Freshman Drew Dack and Sophomore Landon Wilmes all contributed on the mound, giving up eight hits total on the night.

Gilman City jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the opening inning, and added two more in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead. Gilman City held a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the 7th inning. The Bluejays mounted a small comeback, scoring two runs to make it a 3-4 ball game, but fell just short of coming all the way back and taking the lead. It’s been an up and down season for them, as they finish the regular season at 7-9.

Northeast Nodaway will start district play with a game against Penney on May 11 in Maysville.