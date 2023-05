Breaded tenderloin sandwiches will be featured from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, May 12 at the American Legion in Burlington Jct. The menu will also include potato wedges, dessert and drink.

Cost is $10 for adults; children five and under are free. For curbside service, call ahead to 660.254.3544. The meal is sponsored by Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary.